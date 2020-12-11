AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s traded shares stood at 16,482,141 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7, to imply a decline of -19.26% or -$1.67 in intraday trading. The AQB share’s 52-week high remains $11.4, putting it -62.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $314.73 Million, with an average of 10.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AQB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

After registering a -19.26% downside on the day, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.40 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 38.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.11%, and 71.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 222.58%. Short interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw shorts transact 1.73 Million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.83, implying a decline of -31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AQB is trading -28.57% off suggested target high and -35.71% from its likely low.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) shares are +181.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.91% against 14.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 36.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1184.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50Million and $7Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4060% before jumping 14185.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 17.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 8.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.43% of the shares at 67.37% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Security, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.25 Million shares (or 40.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 3.86 Million shares, or about 8.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.3 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 1,313,831 shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 795.99 Thousand, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about $3.57 Million.

