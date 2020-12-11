Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares stood at 1,962,815 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $86.97, to imply a decline of -1.04% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The AMAT share’s 52-week high remains $90.26, putting it -3.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.64. The company has a valuation of $79.2 Billion, with an average of 5.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.26.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside on the day, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $90.26 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.58%, and 22.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.24%. Short interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw shorts transact 12.88 Million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.91, implying a decline of -2.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMAT is trading 20.73% off suggested target high and -28.71% from its likely low.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Materials, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) shares are +55.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.71% against 30.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.6% this quarter before jumping 36% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $4.92 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.8 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.16 Billion and $3.96 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.3% before jumping 21.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -29.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.97% annually.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Materials, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 1% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.41%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Applied Materials, Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.97% of the shares at 83.33% float percentage. In total, 1699 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 78.14 Million shares (or 8.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.65 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73.76 Million shares, or about 8.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.38 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 25,614,002 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.52 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.74 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $1.11 Billion.

