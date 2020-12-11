AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares stood at 17,937,111 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply an increase of 5.96% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The AMC share’s 52-week high remains $8.78, putting it -114.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $656.83 Million, with an average of 26.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AMC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.14.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

After registering a 5.96% upside on the day, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.33- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.67%, and 16.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.51%. Short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw shorts transact 33.51 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.15, implying a decline of -47.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMC is trading -14.43% off suggested target high and -75.55% from its likely low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are -30.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3408.33% against -15.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3084.6% this quarter before jumping 89.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -77% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $181.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $398.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.45 Billion and $951.43 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -87.5% before falling -58.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -269.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.08% of the shares at 33.99% float percentage. In total, 208 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.03 Million shares (or 4.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.67 Million shares, or about 3.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.31 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,833,003 shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 Million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $5.82 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored