ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares stood at 1,041,901 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $112.26, to imply an increase of 37.35% or $30.53 in intraday trading. The ALXO share’s 52-week high remains $117.45, putting it -4.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.01. The company has a valuation of $4.17 Billion, with an average of 152Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 171.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALXO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.5, implying a decline of -34.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALXO is trading -24.28% off suggested target high and -42.99% from its likely low.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -33.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 16.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.48% of the shares at 88.87% float percentage. In total, 85 institutions holds shares in the company, led by venBio Partners LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.7 Million shares (or 26.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $366.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 4.22 Million shares, or about 11.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $159.26 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 300,000 shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 286.43 Thousand, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about $10.81 Million.

