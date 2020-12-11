Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s traded shares stood at 2,542,483 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.78, to imply an increase of 8.62% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The KERN share’s 52-week high remains $12.9, putting it -241.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $74.41 Million, with an average of 2.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Akerna Corp. (KERN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KERN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

After registering a 8.62% upside on the day, Akerna Corp. (KERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.35- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 13.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.97%, and 4.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.16%. Short interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) saw shorts transact 736.01 Million shares and set a 474.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 111.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KERN is trading 111.64% off suggested target high and 111.64% from its likely low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akerna Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares are -64.54% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.5% this quarter before jumping 55.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 68.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.17 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 36.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Akerna Corp. insiders hold 41.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.42% of the shares at 16.24% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 420.14 Thousand shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Creative Planning with 368.15 Thousand shares, or about 2.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.34 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 181,590 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $432.18 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 134.89 Thousand, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about $490.99 Thousand.

