Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s traded shares stood at 2,846,824 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.99, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AKBA share’s 52-week high remains $13.71, putting it -358.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $421.33 Million, with an average of 5.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AKBA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside on the day, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.11- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.79%, and 17.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.14%. Short interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw shorts transact 23.54 Million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 134.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKBA is trading 234.45% off suggested target high and 0.33% from its likely low.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) shares are -73.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.44% against 15.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.4% this quarter before jumping 31.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -13.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $58.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.56 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 4.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 3.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.63% of the shares at 81.21% float percentage. In total, 229 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.34 Million shares (or 10.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.74 Million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $29.48 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 13,168,524 shares. This is just over 9.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.31 Million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $8.31 Million.

