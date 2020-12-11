AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s traded shares stood at 2,958,648 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decline of -2.81% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AIKI share’s 52-week high remains $5.52, putting it -711.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $23.71 Million, with an average of 5.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIKI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

After registering a -2.81% downside on the day, AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.77 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 11.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.25%, and 29.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.55%. Short interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw shorts transact 585.49 Million shares and set a 332.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1802.25, implying an increase of 264936.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1802.25 and $1802.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIKI is trading 264936.8% off suggested target high and 264936.8% from its likely low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -282.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

AIkido Pharma Inc. insiders hold 5.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.34% of the shares at 14.14% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 102.44 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.92 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 101.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $62.59 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 102,440 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.92 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 97.74 Thousand, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about $60.03 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored