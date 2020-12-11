TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT)’s traded shares stood at 1,291,973 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 4.04% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TAT share’s 52-week high remains $0.84, putting it -236% down since that peak but still an impressive +52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $20.44 Million, with an average of 1.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) trade information

After registering a 4.04% upside on the day, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.299 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 16.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.53%, and 12.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.86%. Short interest in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) saw shorts transact 3.4 Million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 900% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAT is trading 900% off suggested target high and 900% from its likely low.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 5.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT)’s Major holders

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. insiders hold 55.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.39% of the shares at 30.27% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by West Family Investments, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.59 Million shares (or 3.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $602.57 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.31 Million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $305.04 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 337,879 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.52 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 143.9 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $31.97 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored