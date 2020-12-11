Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s traded shares stood at 1,326,116 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.05, to imply a decline of -0.11% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GLUU share’s 52-week high remains $10.85, putting it -19.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.98. The company has a valuation of $1.55 Billion, with an average of 2.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLUU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside on the day, Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.70- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.39%, and 12.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.74%. Short interest in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw shorts transact 16.79 Million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.35, implying an increase of 25.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.5 and $14.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLUU is trading 57.46% off suggested target high and 4.97% from its likely low.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $124.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $126.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.39 Million and $106.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.5% before jumping 18.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 160.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s Major holders

Glu Mobile Inc. insiders hold 13.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.03% of the shares at 87.89% float percentage. In total, 317 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.12 Million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.61 Million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $81.41 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8,998,880 shares. This is just over 5.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.99 Million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about $30.64 Million.

