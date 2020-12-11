Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s traded shares stood at 8,021,758 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply an increase of 11.46% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TRCH share’s 52-week high remains $1.09, putting it -70.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $63.28 Million, with an average of 8.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

After registering a 11.46% upside on the day, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.7 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 9.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.45%, and 139.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.46%. Short interest in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) saw shorts transact 5.98 Million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.7, implying an increase of 321.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.7 and $2.7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRCH is trading 321.88% off suggested target high and 321.88% from its likely low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $85Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2020, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $311Million and $237Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -72.7% before falling -81% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -58.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Major holders

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. insiders hold 17.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.34% of the shares at 17.46% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.31 Million shares (or 2.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $601.17 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AMG National Trust Bank with 1.4 Million shares, or about 1.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $363.96 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,541,428 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $400.77 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 631.68 Thousand, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $164.24 Thousand.

