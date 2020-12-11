NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares stood at 2,891,661 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.53, to imply an increase of 13.96% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The NXE share’s 52-week high remains $2.59, putting it -2.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.496. The company has a valuation of $951.62 Million, with an average of 1.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 590.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NXE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

After registering a 13.96% upside on the day, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.59- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.57%, and 36.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.66%. Short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) saw shorts transact 15.84 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.31, implying an increase of 70.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXE is trading 97.63% off suggested target high and 58.1% from its likely low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

NexGen Energy Ltd. insiders hold 14.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.82% of the shares at 26.76% float percentage. In total, 102 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Falcon Edge Capital, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.77 Million shares (or 2.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CQS (US), LLC with 5.91 Million shares, or about 1.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.22 Million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 7,614,868 shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.3 Million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $7.18 Million.

