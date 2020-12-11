B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s traded shares stood at 1,727,299 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.56, to imply a decline of -0.36% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BTG share’s 52-week high remains $7.55, putting it -35.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $5.82 Billion, with an average of 6.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for B2Gold Corp. (BTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside on the day, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.89- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 5.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.33%, and -5.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 38.7%. Short interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) saw shorts transact 11.28 Million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.12, implying an increase of 64.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.61 and $10.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTG is trading 86.15% off suggested target high and 36.87% from its likely low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $207.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.7% before jumping 88.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -45.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.8% annually.

BTG Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B2Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 2.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.11% of the shares at 72.97% float percentage. In total, 465 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 124.39 Million shares (or 11.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $811Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 102.57 Million shares, or about 9.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $668.74 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 59,833,875 shares. This is just over 5.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $385.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47.59 Million, or 4.53% of the shares, all valued at about $306.46 Million.

