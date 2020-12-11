Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s traded shares stood at 2,581,599 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.17, to imply a decline of -2.69% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The COG share’s 52-week high remains $22.67, putting it -32.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.06. The company has a valuation of $6.84 Billion, with an average of 7.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give COG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

After registering a -2.69% downside on the day, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.66 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.47%, and 0.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.4%. Short interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) saw shorts transact 16.33 Million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 28.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COG is trading 57.25% off suggested target high and 4.83% from its likely low.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $457.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $602.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $461.37 Million and $386.46 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.9% before jumping 55.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.71% annually.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.06%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation insiders hold 2.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.71% of the shares at 102.77% float percentage. In total, 754 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 43.98 Million shares (or 11.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $763.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 37.58 Million shares, or about 9.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $652.45 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,125,357 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $193.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.47 Million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about $195.81 Million.

