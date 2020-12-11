Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares stood at 2,181,321 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.15, to imply an increase of 7.87% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The YALA share’s 52-week high remains $23.18, putting it -15.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $2.89 Billion, with an average of 4.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yalla Group Limited (YALA), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YALA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying a decline of -45.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YALA is trading -30.52% off suggested target high and -60.3% from its likely low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 397.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

