Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s traded shares stood at 3,925,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $348.18, to imply a decline of -5.66% or -$20.89 in intraday trading. The LULU share’s 52-week high remains $399.9, putting it -14.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $128.85. The company has a valuation of $45.65 Billion, with an average of 1.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LULU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

After registering a -5.66% downside on the day, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $378.5 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.35%, and 2.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.17%. Short interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw shorts transact 2.37 Million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $405, implying an increase of 16.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $275 and $500 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LULU is trading 43.6% off suggested target high and -21.02% from its likely low.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lululemon Athletica Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are +24.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -14.4% against -22.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.7% this quarter before jumping 272.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $1.6 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $967.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.4 Billion and $688.48 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.6% before jumping 40.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. insiders hold 4.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.07% of the shares at 93.05% float percentage. In total, 1199 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.74 Million shares (or 15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.17 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.43 Million shares, or about 8.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.43 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 6,356,817 shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.03 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.33 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $1.1 Billion.

