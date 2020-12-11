TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s traded shares stood at 4,162,085 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TXMD share’s 52-week high remains $2.93, putting it -140.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $371.71 Million, with an average of 6.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TXMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside on the day, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.33 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 6.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.3%, and -8.09% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -48.35%. Short interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw shorts transact 82.85 Million shares and set a 23.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.71, implying an increase of 531.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXMD is trading 965.57% off suggested target high and 145.9% from its likely low.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TherapeuticsMD, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) shares are -11.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.89% against 15.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.4% this quarter before jumping 57.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 27.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $22.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.22 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.9 Million and $12.25 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.3% before jumping 122.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -21.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.6% annually.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. insiders hold 11.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.06% of the shares at 60.89% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.06 Million shares (or 6.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.69 Million shares, or about 6.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $29.53 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 9,113,512 shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.19 Million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $9.99 Million.

