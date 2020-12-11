Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares stood at 6,442,853 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 1.32% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ATOS share’s 52-week high remains $5.08, putting it -477.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $9.27 Million, with an average of 4.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 708.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATOS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

After registering a 1.32% upside on the day, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.71 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 48.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -41.5%, and -35.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -43.74%. Short interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw shorts transact 444.65 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 610.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATOS is trading 752.27% off suggested target high and 468.18% from its likely low.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 63.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.88% of the shares at 6.92% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 208.9 Thousand shares (or 1.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $505.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 131.56 Thousand shares, or about 1.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $318.37 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 120,689 shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $292.07 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.49 Thousand, or 0.5% of the shares, all valued at about $127.03 Thousand.

