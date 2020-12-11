Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares stood at 8,674,888 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.65, to imply a decline of -2.53% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The FSR share’s 52-week high remains $23.63, putting it -61.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.7. The company has a valuation of $4.02 Billion, with an average of 11.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Fisker Inc. (FSR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FSR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside on the day, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.14 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 19.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.13%, and 3.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.15%. Short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw shorts transact 13.16 Million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.75, implying an increase of 34.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSR is trading 77.47% off suggested target high and 2.39% from its likely low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 232% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

