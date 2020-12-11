Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares stood at 1,377,198 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply a decline of -3.25% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The YJ share’s 52-week high remains $6.05, putting it -154.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $505.31 Million, with an average of 3.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Yunji Inc. (YJ), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give YJ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

After registering a -3.25% downside on the day, Yunji Inc. (YJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.96- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 19.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.82%, and 27.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.03%. Short interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw shorts transact 38.95 Million shares and set a 11.63 days time to cover.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 26.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Yunji Inc. insiders hold 2.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.19% of the shares at 11.45% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.8 Million shares (or 87.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with 550Thousand shares, or about 4.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.01 Million.

We also have TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yunji Inc. (YJ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds roughly 53,213 shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.91 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.56 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $6.55 Thousand.

