Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s traded shares stood at 1,204,035 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.4, to imply a decline of -1.13% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ADV share’s 52-week high remains $12.08, putting it -5.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.89. The company has a valuation of $3.57 Billion, with an average of 487.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 494.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

After registering a -1.13% downside on the day, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.96 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 4.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.75%, and 31.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.62%. Short interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw shorts transact 2.57 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.5, implying an increase of 9.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADV is trading 14.04% off suggested target high and 5.26% from its likely low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.6% annually.

