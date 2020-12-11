Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares stood at 8,245,241 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply an increase of 1.7% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ACST share’s 52-week high remains $3.08, putting it -1040.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $26.13 Million, with an average of 17.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

After registering a 1.7% upside on the day, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.35 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 23.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.88%, and 15.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.02%. Short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw shorts transact 854.4 Million shares and set a 117.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.25, implying a decline of -7.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $0.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACST is trading -7.41% off suggested target high and -7.41% from its likely low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders hold 8.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.78% of the shares at 1.95% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 283.8 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.82 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 252.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, these shares were worth $118.4 Thousand.

