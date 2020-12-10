ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s traded shares stood at 5,632,449 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.13, to imply an increase of 3.66% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ZKIN share’s 52-week high remains $3.05, putting it -43.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.651. The company has a valuation of $35.77 Million, with an average of 730.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZKIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

After registering a 3.66% upside on the day, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.59- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 13.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.15%, and 25.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.19%. Short interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw shorts transact 14.35 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -4.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. insiders hold 73.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.91% of the shares at 11.17% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 405.37 Thousand shares (or 2.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $486.45 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 35.69 Thousand shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $42.82 Thousand.

