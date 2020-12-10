Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares stood at 1,724,787 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply a decline of -7.17% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The XNET share’s 52-week high remains $5.94, putting it -108.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.38. The company has a valuation of $190.61 Million, with an average of 4.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Xunlei Limited (XNET), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XNET a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

After registering a -7.17% downside on the day, Xunlei Limited (XNET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.10- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 8.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.04%, and 3.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.84%. Short interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw shorts transact 786.35 Million shares and set a 778.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 321.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XNET is trading 321.05% off suggested target high and 321.05% from its likely low.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -29.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19% annually.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Xunlei Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.22% of the shares at 18.22% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.36 Million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.88 Million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.91 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 249,986 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $657.46 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 206.63 Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $762.45 Thousand.

