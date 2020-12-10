WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s traded shares stood at 9,244,723 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.03, to imply a decline of -1.59% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The WPX share’s 52-week high remains $14.43, putting it -79.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $4.51 Billion, with an average of 8.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WPX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside on the day, WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.62- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 6.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.22%, and 36.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.56%. Short interest in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) saw shorts transact 29.74 Million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.54, implying an increase of 6.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPX is trading 136.61% off suggested target high and -37.73% from its likely low.

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WPX Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) shares are +24.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.12% against -32.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10% this quarter before falling -185.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $665.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $598.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $642Million and $1.4 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.6% before falling -57.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.41% annually.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s Major holders

WPX Energy, Inc. insiders hold 0.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.1% of the shares at 99.82% float percentage. In total, 443 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 152.91 Million shares (or 27.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $749.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.9 Million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $190.61 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13,865,584 shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.46 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $57.43 Million.

