The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares stood at 2,543,744 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.59, to imply a decline of -0.99% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The GPS share’s 52-week high remains $26.99, putting it -25.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.26. The company has a valuation of $8.09 Billion, with an average of 11.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Gap, Inc. (GPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside on the day, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.11 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.12%, and -7.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.45%. Short interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw shorts transact 22.21 Million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.78, implying an increase of 14.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPS is trading 43.58% off suggested target high and -25.89% from its likely low.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Gap, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares are +115.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -209.64% against -16.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -69% this quarter before jumping 93.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -14.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $4.68 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.36 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.67 Billion and $2.3 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.2% before jumping 46.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -62.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.33% annually.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

The Gap, Inc. insiders hold 44.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.05% of the shares at 103.96% float percentage. In total, 530 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 26.73 Million shares (or 7.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $455.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.22 Million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $446.57 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 17,257,300 shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $293.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.97 Million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $135.8 Million.

