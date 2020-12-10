TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s traded shares stood at 1,667,887 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.62, to imply a decline of -2.34% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The TGTX share’s 52-week high remains $31.97, putting it -7.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.34. The company has a valuation of $3.9 Billion, with an average of 1.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TGTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

After registering a -2.34% downside on the day, TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.66 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 6.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.18%, and 2.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 166.85%. Short interest in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw shorts transact 13.72 Million shares and set a 8.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.43, implying an increase of 60.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGTX is trading 119.45% off suggested target high and 28.29% from its likely low.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TG Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) shares are +76.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.85% against 7.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -15.9% this quarter before falling -10.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -7.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 14.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

TG Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 7.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.66% of the shares at 75.23% float percentage. In total, 261 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.96 Million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $293.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 8.83 Million shares, or about 6.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $236.18 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,008,790 shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 Million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about $75.46 Million.

