Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s traded shares stood at 2,324,344 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply a decline of 1.78% or $0 in intraday trading. The SYN share’s 52-week high remains $0.75, putting it -92.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $7.98 Million, with an average of 671.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 517.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside on the day, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.43 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 6.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.24%, and 16.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.09%. Short interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) saw shorts transact 317.01 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.38, implying an increase of 253.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYN is trading 284.62% off suggested target high and 220.51% from its likely low.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 75.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Major holders

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.12% of the shares at 7.15% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 859.74 Thousand shares (or 4.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $408.12 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 123.39 Thousand shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $58.58 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 74,300 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.27 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35Thousand, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about $22.35 Thousand.

