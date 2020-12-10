Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares stood at 1,939,418 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.48, to imply a decline of -2.71% or -$1.07 in intraday trading. The NOVA share’s 52-week high remains $46, putting it -19.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.12. The company has a valuation of $3.77 Billion, with an average of 2.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NOVA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

After registering a -2.71% downside on the day, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.20 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 6.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.36%, and 18.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 244.8%. Short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw shorts transact 3.64 Million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.89, implying an increase of 6.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOVA is trading 37.73% off suggested target high and -16.84% from its likely low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunnova Energy International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are +176.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.65% against -1.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -833.3% this quarter before jumping 70.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 26% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $43.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.61 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -164.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc. insiders hold 7.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.28% of the shares at 97.18% float percentage. In total, 224 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ECP ControlCo, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.91 Million shares (or 26.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $757.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newlight Partners LP with 7.54 Million shares, or about 8.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $229.14 Million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,408,093 shares. This is just over 1.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 Million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about $42.17 Million.

