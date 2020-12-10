Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares stood at 2,705,010 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.86, to imply an increase of 4.83% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The SU share’s 52-week high remains $34.56, putting it -83.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.61. The company has a valuation of $28.66 Billion, with an average of 10.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

After registering a 4.83% upside on the day, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.66 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.35%, and 27.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.14%. Short interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw shorts transact 12.12 Million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.29, implying an increase of 7.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.28 and $23.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SU is trading 26.83% off suggested target high and -18.98% from its likely low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Suncor Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are +1.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -154.25% against -20.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.2% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $7.54 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.03 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.17 Billion and $5.72 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.1% before jumping 23% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -8.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.37% annually.

SU Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Suncor Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.65, with the share yield ticking at 3.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.82%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.18% of the shares at 68.18% float percentage. In total, 718 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 81.05 Million shares (or 5.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $991.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 72.13 Million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $882.17 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 53,677,054 shares. This is just over 3.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $656.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.83 Million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about $407.09 Million.

