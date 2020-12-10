Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s traded shares stood at 2,088,238 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.92, to imply a decline of -7.52% or -$2.19 in intraday trading. The SUMO share’s 52-week high remains $32.44, putting it -20.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.71. The company has a valuation of $2.66 Billion, with an average of 2.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SUMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.88, implying an increase of 11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUMO is trading 26.3% off suggested target high and -3.42% from its likely low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -92.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored