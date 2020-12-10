Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares stood at 10,906,073 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.51, to imply an increase of 4.8% or $2.36 in intraday trading. The SNAP share’s 52-week high remains $51.71, putting it -0.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.89. The company has a valuation of $76.82 Billion, with an average of 18.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Snap Inc. (SNAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SNAP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

After registering a 4.8% upside on the day, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.64 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.53%, and 33.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 215.74%. Short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw shorts transact 66.8 Million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.38, implying a decline of -21.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAP is trading 0.95% off suggested target high and -70.88% from its likely low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are +149.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.5% against 7.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 133.3% this quarter before jumping 62.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 42.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 33 analysts is $848.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $686.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $560.89 Million and $462.48 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.2% before jumping 48.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 22.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders hold 24.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.65% of the shares at 78.68% float percentage. In total, 696 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 113.65 Million shares (or 9.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 85.71 Million shares, or about 6.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.24 Billion.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd holds roughly 34,413,271 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $771.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.89 Million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about $754.31 Million.

