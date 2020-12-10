Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s traded shares stood at 8,841,426 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.77, to imply an increase of 5.18% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The TRNE share’s 52-week high remains $25.41, putting it -2.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.4. The company has a valuation of $932.34 Million, with an average of 5.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) trade information

After registering a 5.18% upside on the day, Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.42 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 85.4%, and 137.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.2%. Short interest in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) saw shorts transact 1.35 Million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 0.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRNE is trading 0.93% off suggested target high and 0.93% from its likely low.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s Major holders

Trine Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.58% of the shares at 59.58% float percentage. In total, 86 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Miller Value Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.87 Million shares (or 6.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Linden Advisors LP with 1.17 Million shares, or about 3.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.61 Million.

We also have Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund holds roughly 134,809 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 70Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $756Thousand.

