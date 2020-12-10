Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares stood at 4,670,934 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply a decline of -14.32% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The ONCY share’s 52-week high remains $6.02, putting it -82.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $142.51 Million, with an average of 2.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 838.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONCY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

After registering a -14.32% downside on the day, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.19- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 21.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.73%, and 52.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.88%. Short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw shorts transact 1.91 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.86, implying an increase of 108.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.57 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONCY is trading 173.56% off suggested target high and 38.91% from its likely low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -40.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders hold 1.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.89% of the shares at 1.91% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Creative Planning. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 170Thousand shares (or 0.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $287.3 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 122Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $206.18 Thousand.

