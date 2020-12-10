National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares stood at 6,974,770 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.44, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NOV share’s 52-week high remains $25.81, putting it -78.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.7. The company has a valuation of $5.61 Billion, with an average of 9.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NOV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside on the day, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.69 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 1.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.06%, and 26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.36%. Short interest in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw shorts transact 23.17 Million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.87, implying a decline of -10.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $17.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOV is trading 21.19% off suggested target high and -37.67% from its likely low.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing National Oilwell Varco, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) shares are +14.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -83.33% against -47.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -125% this quarter before falling -83.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -27.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $1.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.33 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.28 Billion and $1.88 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -40.3% before falling -29.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -125.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41% annually.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.26% of the shares at 98.7% float percentage. In total, 658 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 38.08 Million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $344.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 37.95 Million shares, or about 9.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $343.8 Million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 16,637,869 shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $191.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.13 Million, or 4.15% of the shares, all valued at about $146.15 Million.

