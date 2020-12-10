Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB)’s traded shares stood at 3,571,229 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply a decline of -6.19% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The MTNB share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -134.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $211.21 Million, with an average of 4.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTNB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) trade information

After registering a -6.19% downside on the day, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.25 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 15.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6%, and 28.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.3%. Short interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) saw shorts transact 16.5 Million shares and set a 8.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.38, implying an increase of 218.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.8 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTNB is trading 371.7% off suggested target high and 69.81% from its likely low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 17.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB)’s Major holders

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 7.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.58% of the shares at 25.55% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boxer Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.48 Million shares (or 5.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 11.28 Million shares, or about 5.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.64 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,112,722 shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 Million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $1.77 Million.

