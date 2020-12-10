Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s traded shares stood at 1,504,263 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply a decline of -1.31% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ERF share’s 52-week high remains $7.35, putting it -144.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $670.16 Million, with an average of 1.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Enerplus Corporation (ERF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ERF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

After registering a -1.31% downside on the day, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.19- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 5.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.9%, and 51.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.78%. Short interest in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) saw shorts transact 5.01 Million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.68, implying an increase of 22.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.91 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERF is trading 99.34% off suggested target high and -36.54% from its likely low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enerplus Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares are +4.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -107.59% against -28%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.3% this quarter before falling -41.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 42.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $241.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $248.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.62 Million and $202.79 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.6% before jumping 22.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -173.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ERF Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enerplus Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 3.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.67%.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Enerplus Corporation insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.94% of the shares at 57.15% float percentage. In total, 199 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.21 Million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 16.68 Million shares, or about 7.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $31.03 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 3,882,530 shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 Million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about $4.65 Million.

