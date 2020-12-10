Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s traded shares stood at 1,693,581 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.02, to imply a decline of -1.65% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The DQ share’s 52-week high remains $48.73, putting it -18.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.32. The company has a valuation of $2.85 Billion, with an average of 1.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DQ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.11.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside on the day, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.89 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 6.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.19%, and -2.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 300.59%. Short interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) saw shorts transact 6.58 Million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.36, implying an increase of 27.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DQ is trading 51.15% off suggested target high and -2.49% from its likely low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Daqo New Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are +262.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 360% against -4.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 226.5% this quarter before jumping 75.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 91% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $237Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $240.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.92 Million and $168.83 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 99.3% before jumping 42.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -56.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Daqo New Energy Corp. insiders hold 11.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.26% of the shares at 96.81% float percentage. In total, 185 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nomura Holdings Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.28 Million shares (or 26.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $494.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.15 Million shares, or about 4.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $85.14 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 2,282,790 shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.37 Million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about $49.97 Million.

