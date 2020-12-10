Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares stood at 2,303,890 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.45, to imply an increase of 4.71% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The CDE share’s 52-week high remains $9.25, putting it -9.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $2.04 Billion, with an average of 4.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

After registering a 4.71% upside on the day, Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.69- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.92%, and 9.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.26%. Short interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw shorts transact 5.53 Million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.58, implying an increase of 13.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDE is trading 30.18% off suggested target high and 0.59% from its likely low.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $229.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $254.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $195.04 Million and $173.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.9% before jumping 46.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -510.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining, Inc. insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.34% of the shares at 72.39% float percentage. In total, 299 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.77 Million shares (or 9.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $175.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.95 Million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $161.99 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 13,952,101 shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.76 Million, or 3.59% of the shares, all valued at about $61.93 Million.

