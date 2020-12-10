BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares stood at 1,850,670 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $126.42, to imply an increase of 2.94% or $3.61 in intraday trading. The BNTX share’s 52-week high remains $129.9, putting it -2.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.73. The company has a valuation of $30.54 Billion, with an average of 6.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BioNTech SE (BNTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BNTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

After registering a 2.94% upside on the day, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $129.9 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 2.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.84%, and 12.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 274.25%. Short interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw shorts transact 6.17 Million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioNTech SE share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are +152.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 106.32% against 14.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 169% this quarter before jumping 793.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 328.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $341.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $755.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.14 Million and $33.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 998% before jumping 2187.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -300.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

BioNTech SE insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.44% of the shares at 10.56% float percentage. In total, 207 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.5 Million shares (or 34.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $311.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 4.13 Million shares, or about 31.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $285.62 Million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 2,028,836 shares. This is just over 15.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 Million, or 12.97% of the shares, all valued at about $118.48 Million.

