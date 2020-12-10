Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares stood at 3,551,783 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $202.68, to imply a decline of -1.55% or -$3.19 in intraday trading. The SE share’s 52-week high remains $212.33, putting it -4.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.61. The company has a valuation of $98.86 Billion, with an average of 4.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sea Limited (SE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

After registering a -1.55% downside on the day, Sea Limited (SE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $212.3 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.22%, and 19.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 403.93%. Short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw shorts transact 23.34 Million shares and set a 6.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $197.39, implying a decline of -2.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $101 and $230 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SE is trading 13.48% off suggested target high and -50.17% from its likely low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.9 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $909.09 Million and $913.92 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 108.5% before jumping 93.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -65.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -18% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders hold 3.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.85% of the shares at 76.78% float percentage. In total, 693 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 27.36 Million shares (or 41.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.21 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sands Capital Management, LLC with 25.68 Million shares, or about 38.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.96 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sea Limited (SE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 15,976,392 shares. This is just over 24.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.46 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.5 Million, or 8.34% of the shares, all valued at about $847.1 Million.

