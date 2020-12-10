ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares stood at 6,738,753 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.4, to imply an increase of 18.64% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The RWLK share’s 52-week high remains $2.71, putting it -93.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $34.75 Million, with an average of 1.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RWLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

After registering a 18.64% upside on the day, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.52 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 11.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8%, and 22.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.5%. Short interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw shorts transact 1.01 Million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 78.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RWLK is trading 78.57% off suggested target high and 78.57% from its likely low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are -22.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.26% against 14.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.4% this quarter before jumping 67.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.18 Million and $760Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27% before jumping 228.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 81.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 4.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.51% of the shares at 14.15% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advisor Group, Inc.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 324.06 Thousand shares (or 1.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $349.98 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 71.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, these shares were worth $125.48 Thousand.

We also have Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) holds roughly 27,064 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.23 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.37 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $12.28 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored