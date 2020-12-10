Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s traded shares stood at 1,109,380 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.97, to imply a decline of -0.39% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RPAI share’s 52-week high remains $13.68, putting it -52.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $1.92 Billion, with an average of 1.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RPAI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside on the day, Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.31- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.5%, and 18.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.72%. Short interest in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) saw shorts transact 5.88 Million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.58, implying a decline of -15.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RPAI is trading 0.33% off suggested target high and -33.11% from its likely low.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Retail Properties of America, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) shares are +43.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -20.37% against -21.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -87.5% this quarter before falling -80% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -10.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $106.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $120.82 Million and $118.69 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.8% before falling -6.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -57.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.49% annually.

RPAI Dividends

Retail Properties of America, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 16, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 2.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s Major holders

Retail Properties of America, Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.42% of the shares at 94.19% float percentage. In total, 345 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 37.14 Million shares (or 17.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $215.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.26 Million shares, or about 15.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $187.43 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 13,121,827 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.67 Million, or 5.44% of the shares, all valued at about $67.78 Million.

