Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RTX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.7.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside on the day, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.82 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.29%, and 7.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.29%. Short interest in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) saw shorts transact 16.45 Million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.71, implying an increase of 7.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63 and $99.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RTX is trading 35.57% off suggested target high and -13.8% from its likely low.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Raytheon Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) shares are +17.01% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -63.9% this quarter before falling -29.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -17.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $16.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.76 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.55 Billion and $18.21 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.8% before falling -13.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -13.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RTX Dividends

Raytheon Technologies Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 26 and February 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Raytheon Technologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.9, with the share yield ticking at 2.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.56%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

Raytheon Technologies Corporation insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.09% of the shares at 77.17% float percentage. In total, 2320 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 129.36 Million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.44 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 123.51 Million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $7.11 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 42,835,258 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.46 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.34 Million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about $1.8 Billion.

