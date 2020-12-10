Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s traded shares stood at 1,969,946 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.67, to imply a decline of -3.39% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The RXT share’s 52-week high remains $22.75, putting it -15.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.25. The company has a valuation of $3.94 Billion, with an average of 2.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RXT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.56, implying an increase of 35.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RXT is trading 67.77% off suggested target high and 22.01% from its likely low.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 78.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 63.39% annually.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Rackspace Technology, Inc. insiders hold 0.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.65% of the shares at 96.61% float percentage. In total, 144 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 129.61 Million shares (or 64.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.5 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 4.53 Million shares, or about 2.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $87.42 Million.

We also have John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd holds roughly 2,576,417 shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 814.08 Thousand, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about $15.7 Million.

