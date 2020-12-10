Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s traded shares stood at 5,479,678 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.85, to imply a decline of -20.13% or -$2.74 in intraday trading. The QIWI share’s 52-week high remains $21.64, putting it -99.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.62. The company has a valuation of $682Million, with an average of 350.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Qiwi plc (QIWI), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give QIWI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) trade information

After registering a -20.13% downside on the day, Qiwi plc (QIWI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.68 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 28.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.44%, and -33.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -45.43%. Short interest in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw shorts transact 243.65 Million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1563.38, implying an increase of 14309.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $897.2 and $2125.72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QIWI is trading 19491.89% off suggested target high and 8169.12% from its likely low.

Qiwi plc (QIWI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qiwi plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qiwi plc (QIWI) shares are -0.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.97% against -5.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 160% this quarter before jumping 59% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 5.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $90.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $88.29 Million and $87.51 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3% before falling -0.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.34% annually.

QIWI Dividends

Qiwi plc has its next earnings report out between November 18 and November 23, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qiwi plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.03, with the share yield ticking at 7.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s Major holders

Qiwi plc insiders hold 1.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.37% of the shares at 88.65% float percentage. In total, 142 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lazard Asset Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.54 Million shares (or 7.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.09 Million shares, or about 4.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $36.27 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr–ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and Cullen Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qiwi plc (QIWI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, ETF Managers Tr–ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holds roughly 286,455 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 226.88 Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $3.94 Million.

