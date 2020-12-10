Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s traded shares stood at 7,003,477 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.12, to imply a decline of -14.7% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The PLG share’s 52-week high remains $5.2, putting it -26.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $309.77 Million, with an average of 5.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

After registering a -14.7% downside on the day, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.20- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 20.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 65.46%, and 113.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 143.79%. Short interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) saw shorts transact 388.09 Million shares and set a 279.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying a decline of -15.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.56 and $5.44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLG is trading 32.04% off suggested target high and -62.14% from its likely low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 77.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Major holders

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. insiders hold 30.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.61% of the shares at 51.24% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.13 Million shares (or 14.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 9.87 Million shares, or about 14.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $19.73 Million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 7,117,230 shares. This is just over 10.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 469.75 Thousand, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $939.55 Thousand.

