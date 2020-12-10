PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s traded shares stood at 2,418,584 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $213.24, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $2.44 in intraday trading. The PYPL share’s 52-week high remains $220.57, putting it -3.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $82.07. The company has a valuation of $249.34 Billion, with an average of 7.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 45 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PYPL a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 33 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.99.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside on the day, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $219.3 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 3.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.89%, and 15.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.57%. Short interest in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw shorts transact 17Million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $225.79, implying an increase of 5.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $155 and $312 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYPL is trading 46.31% off suggested target high and -27.31% from its likely low.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PayPal Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) shares are +37.74% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.1% this quarter before jumping 48.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 20.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 35 analysts is $6.09 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.6 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.96 Billion and $4.62 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.7% before jumping 21.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 19.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.99% annually.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

PayPal Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.77% of the shares at 85.86% float percentage. In total, 2894 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 94.44 Million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.61 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 81.2 Million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $16Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 32,905,378 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.48 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.07 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $4.74 Billion.

