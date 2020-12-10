Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares stood at 3,084,963 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.18, to imply a decline of -3.09% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The PTEN share’s 52-week high remains $10.95, putting it -111.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $971.22 Million, with an average of 2.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give PTEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

After registering a -3.09% downside on the day, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.56- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 6.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.68%, and 49.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.67%. Short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw shorts transact 17.74 Million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.02, implying a decline of -22.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.3 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTEN is trading 15.83% off suggested target high and -55.6% from its likely low.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) shares are +24.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 130.3% against 5.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -46.5% this quarter before falling -34.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -54.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $214.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $232.08 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $492.3 Million and $445.93 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -56.3% before falling -48% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -42.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.5% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.6%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. insiders hold 2.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.64% of the shares at 100.63% float percentage. In total, 316 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 27.97 Million shares (or 14.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.41 Million shares, or about 8.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $46.76 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 11,477,596 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.07 Million, or 3.24% of the shares, all valued at about $15.54 Million.

