Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s traded shares stood at 5,416,739 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.42, to imply an increase of 2.46% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The PRTY share’s 52-week high remains $5.64, putting it -4.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $599.7 Million, with an average of 3.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRTY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

After registering a 2.46% upside on the day, Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.64- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.07%, and 72.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.62%. Short interest in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw shorts transact 9.2 Million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying a decline of -35.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRTY is trading -26.2% off suggested target high and -44.65% from its likely low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Party City Holdco Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares are +281.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -186.96% against 14.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.4% this quarter before jumping 117.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -19.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $689.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $478.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $731.55 Million and $414.04 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.8% before jumping 15.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -69% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -557.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.68% annually.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Party City Holdco Inc. insiders hold 9.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.53% of the shares at 52.62% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CAS Investment Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.29 Million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 7.39 Million shares, or about 6.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $19.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,154,474 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 Million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $5.83 Million.

