OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s traded shares stood at 8,483,553 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply a decline of -6.16% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The OGI share’s 52-week high remains $3.64, putting it -165.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $321.47 Million, with an average of 17.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

After registering a -6.16% downside on the day, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.57 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 12.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.14%, and -14.38% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -44.08%. Short interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw shorts transact 14.29 Million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.01, implying an increase of 46.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.35 and $3.02 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OGI is trading 120.44% off suggested target high and -1.46% from its likely low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.14% of the shares at 14.16% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.01 Million shares (or 8.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.53 Million shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.61 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 19,011,805 shares. This is just over 8.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 759.32 Thousand, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about $797.29 Thousand.

